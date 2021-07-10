Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has organised a workshop to build the capacity of the ministry’s Reform Officers, for the effective discharge of their responsibilities and improved service delivery.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Yerima Peter Tarfa, while flagging-off the workshop, stated that Reform schedule officers in government organisations were expected to have “good knowledge about how and why any organizational system in which they operate should function.”

He said the workshop was organised for relevant officers of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department, and the Reform Nodal Officers of the different departments of the Ministry, for effective service delivery.

He said the Reform Coordination Department in Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) was created by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) “as the driving machinery for undertaking corrective actions in the functionality of any Ministry, Department, or Agency of government, where and when necessary.”

“o successfully drive reform and innovative initiatives in any MDA requires specialized training and exposure to requisite information on how to facilitate operational change and improvement in service delivery by governmental institutions,” he said.

He said the workshop would equip the participants with the required technical knowledge and capacity to initiate reforms, and ultimately achieve the objectives of their office.

He said at the end of the workshop, the participants would be well-positioned to appreciate “the issues, problems and prospects of pursuing reforms” in their respective departments.

In his remarks, the Director of Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement of the Ministry, Dr John O. Magbadelo, said the workshop would impart on the officers the necessary knowledge about their schedule and how to properly function as Reform agents in the Ministry.

He the capacity-building would bridge the competency gap, and urged the officers to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the workshop to improve their knowledge base, as well as understanding of how to perform their role.