Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has appealed to the federal government to assist the over 15,000 people displaced by flood which has also resulted in the lost of about N10 billion.

The governor made the appeal ob Tuesday at a meeting with President Muhammadi Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after the meeting, the governor said there was the urgent need for the federal government to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims of the flood disaster. He said the recent floods in the state have caused financial losses to the tune about N10 billion and led to the displacement of 15,000 people while thousands of hectres of land were submerged leading to poor farming activities.

The governor said he has secured the president’s promise to help the state, stressing that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has assured that the assistance would be shorter than the regular six months.

“I came to the President, among other things, to discuss ecological and developmental issues. And over the weekend, we had huge rainstorm that destroyed about 5,000 houses in the State capital.

“We had huge flooding in Kwara North and the bank of River Niger. There are a lot of internally displaced people at the bank of River Niger and in the State capital. The State needs virtual aid to abate the crisis.

“We have about 5,000 houses and thousands of hectares of farmland are under water. Close to about 10,000 to 15,000 people are already displaced so far. So, it’s straining the State’s economy. That is why we need virtual aid,” he said.

On the president’s response, the governor said: “Very proactive, the Federal Government is coming in to assist the State. The new General Manager (GM) at National Emergence Agency (NEMA) is also coming to Kwara to see the situation for himself. Already, NEMA is on ground in Kwara.

“He promised that the cycle will be shorter this time around. Before, after flooding, it will take up to six months before the aid comes in. But he has promised that things have been turned around at NEMA and they will act promptly. I believe him because he is an ex-Airforce officer. It will be regimented.”