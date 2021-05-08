Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said his administration is willing and ready to collaborate with Indonesian Government to strengthen bilateral relationship.

The governor said his administration is ready to engage in bilateral relationship on Social and Cultural, Education, Agriculture, Health and Economic cooperation with the Indonisian Government.

Chief of Staff Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu said this Thursday in Birnin Kebbi when he hosted the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, rtd Air Vice Marshal Usra Herdra Heranharp on behalf of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

“I wish to request the Ambassador and Government of Indonesia for a collaboration between Government of Kebbi State and Government of Indonesia which I believe will further strength the long existing relationship between Nigeria and Indonisia and Kebbi State,” he said.

The Chief of Staff told the Indonisian Ambassador that Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu is industrializing the state and diversifying its economy.

He said some of the feats recorded by the governor include the establishment of four world-class rice mills across the state and several other small scale rice Mills.

This, he said, was part of the happy fall outs of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme that was launched in the state in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said no fewer than 70,000 rice farmers participated in the programme which catapulted the state into a rice hub currently.

He said the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme had helped in improving the economy of the state and reducing unemployment and poverty.

“All these , are among several other efforts by Gov. Bagudu, to bolster food security of the state and Nigeria,in general .

“These have also helped to boost the revenue base of the state , as well as reduce the heavy dependence on oil revenues and create wealth for all,” he said.

The Chief of Staff said more than 80 percent of the state’s population were farmers m, stressing that the state boasts of three cropping seasons.

“All these are being improved by the state government, to improve food security. It is also imperative to note that, Kebbi is the only state in Nigeria that shares a common border with more than a country, Niger and Benin Republics.

“We are taking full advantage of this comparative advantage ,like the recent agreement recently signed between our rice farmers and those of Benin republic.

“Rice farmers in the state, under RIFAN, will uptake all paddy rice produced by their collegaues in Benin republic and process it for export to other sub saharan countries,” he said.

He said Kebbi state leads in onions production, sesame and several other agriculture and solid and mineral resources.

He also spoke on other feats in the areas of education, fisheries, poultry, dairy production, and health, among others.

The Chief of Staff also extolled the long standing relationship between Indonesia, Kebbi state and Nigeria, stressing that Governor Bagudu was fully committed to ensure that the relationship blossoms for the mutual benefits of all.

He said Governor Bagudu has renewed assurances of cooperation between Kebbi state and the Republic of Indonesia.

In his remarks, the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Retired Air Vice Marshal Usra Herdra Heranharp lauded Governor Bagudu for sustaining the existing cordial relationship between the state and his country, saying that even the raging global coronavirus disease pandemic had not inhibited the ties.

He said there was the need for the sustenance and expansion of the relationship that has existed since 1965, especially in the areas of education, health and agriculture, among others .

He said the Indonisian Government has established scholarship scheme for students from Nigeria and from Non-Aligned Movement countries.

“Indonesia has expertise in defence, agriculture, construction, rural development and education. The country has established business ties in Kaduna, Niger and Sokoto State which could be expanded to Kebbi State,” he said.

He said the Indonesian Government is ready to assist local farmers in Kebbi state to boost production of all crops