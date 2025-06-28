A famous northern Nigerian billionaire, philanthropist and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, died at the age of 94.

His PPS, Mustapha Abdullahi Junaid, announced his death.

Junaid announced the passage of the patriarch who built more than empires, thus: “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved father, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and forgive his shortcomings. The Janazah details will be shared later insha Allah.”

Born on May 19, 1931, in the ancient city of Kano, during the twilight of colonial rule, Aminu Alhassan Dantata was a scion of one of West Africa’s most storied mercantile dynasties. Yet, his life was not merely an inheritance of riches but a purposeful evolution of enterprise, statesmanship, and benevolence.

As the fifteenth child in a family of seventeen, Aminu’s roots trace back to Baba Talatin, a wealthy Katsina-born merchant whose descendants journeyed south to Madobi before finally settling in Bebeji. From this lineage came Alhassan Dantata, Aminu’s father, whose entrepreneurial exploits ignited the flame of what would become one of Nigeria’s greatest family legacies.

Aminu began his academic pursuits at Dala Primary School from 1938 to 1945. Later, he received a tailored education in a private school built by his father, an early indication of the family’s commitment to self-determined excellence.

At just 17, Aminu Alhassan Dantata joined Alhassan Dantata & Sons as a produce buyer. His rise was swift and impactful. By 1955, he oversaw the Sokoto district operations of the family business, coinciding with his father’s death. With the business shares inherited and redistributed among his siblings, Aminu Alhassan Dantata quickly ascended to executive leadership.

In 1960, upon the death of his elder brother Ahmadu, he was appointed the head of the business empire, marking the dawn of his transformation into one of Africa’s preeminent industrialists.