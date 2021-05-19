The Peoples Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) has condemned the action of embattled Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, describing it as disgraceful.

In a statement signed Wednesday in Abuja, Comrades Toye Olorode and Jaye Gaskia for TPAP-Movement Secretariat and TPAP-Movement Secretariat respectively, the Movement said the action is a “tragic manifestation of the governance failure foisted on our nation.”

The group wondered why the Kaduan State government whose policies, actions and inactions “is responsible for the impoverisation and deprivations faced by the youth, turns round to mobilise and pay them pittances to send them on deadly missions as thugs to attack legitimate gatherings of working peoples.

“This is proof positive that for this ruling class, workers are mere cogs in the wheel of their rapacious greed, and that young persons are only good to be used as thugs!

TPAP-M is a political coalition of citizens’ organisations and social movements committed to the emergence of a mass workers party and the Socialist Transformation of Nigeria.

According to TPAP-M , “Any government that sees workers as nuisances, and civil and public servants as dispensable, clearly lacks even the smallest understanding of governance. No wonder the ruling class in general has made a mess of governance and brought our nation to the brink of precipitous collapse, with rampaging insecurity, unleashed mass misery, deepening poverty, and unprecedented levels of rising unemployment.

“We are Alarmed by the unprecedented reckless of the Kaduna state government in its response to the legitimate and justified strike of workers in Kaduna state against the mass sacks of workers and massive attacks on the conditions of work and of living of the workers and popular masses.

“We condemn in unequivocal terms the disgraceful actions of the El-Rufai led government of Kaduna state, against the workers and working peoples of the state; we reject and condemn the purported illegal declaration of the person of the National President of the NLC as a wanted person. Just we are condemning the mobilisation of alienated, disillusioned, and hungry youths as thugs to attack workers’ peaceful processions in the state.

The Group declared it support for the State workers and the NLC urged all freedom loving citizens to mobilise active solidarity with the workers.

“It is clear from these incidences that Attacks against the oppressed don’t discriminate among regions, tribes or religion of the oppressed!

“The lesson for the working peoples and labouring masses of our country is that the problems we confront are rooted in the ruthless exploitation of the working peoples and labouring masses by this unconscionable ruling class, and not as a result of our different ethnic, religious or regional backgrounds.

“As we urge unwavering solidarity with the Kaduna workers and the NLC, we also call on all workers and working people in Nigeria to come and join with us to build The Peoples Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M), as we organise politically and mount a concerted, deliberate, principled and ideological challenge for political power in the country,” Jaye said.

Finally, we also express our solidarity with striking judicial (JUSUN), Parliamentary (PASAN), and Polytechnic (ASUP) Workers across the country, urge public support for these strikes, and call on Federal and state governments across the country to meet the demands of these workers immediately.