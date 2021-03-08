President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family and friends of Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta, who passed away early hours of Sunday in Abuja.

The president joined the people and government of Ebonyi state, the Nigeria Bar Association and members of the Bench in mourning the legal luminary.

He said the death of the eminent Justice would leave a gap in the Supreme Court, considering his experience and dedication to interpretation of the constitution.

The president said he believes that Justice Ngwuta lived and served the country with his knowledge of the law.

He prayed that the Almighty God would accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.