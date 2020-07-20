President Muhammadu Buhari said Monday that he received with deep sadness the information on passing away of his longtime friend and associate, Mr Isma’ila Isa Funtua, who was Life Patron of International Press Institute and Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

The president condoled with the family members, government and people of state and all associates of the former President of NPAN, especially the media industry, on the loss, describing him as “greatly admired and respected.”

The president said he believes that the demise of the publisher and businessman has created a huge gap as the deceased consistently stood by him in his political journey.

He prayed to Allah for repose of Funtua’s soul, and to grant the family strength and fortitude to bear the loss.