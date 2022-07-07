The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) has released a new book on the Islamic jurisprudential resolutions related to the leasing contracts, as part of a series of contemporary financial fatāwa in light of the resolutions of the International Fiqh Academy (IIFA).

Published in Arabic language with the title ‘Fatāwa Al-Ijārah Wal Ijārah Muntahiya Bittamleek’, the book is authored by Dr. Rahal Ismail Beladil, a Senior Shariah Specialist at IsDBI.

The book is a collection of all IIFA resolutions on leasing, with the resolutions arranged, classified, and explained along with the evidence backing them. It is published in two volumes: the first volume deals with the fatāwa of operational leasing, and the second covers the fatāwa of leasehold ownership.

The scope of the book is limited to the leasing of the benefits of movable objects and the leasing of assets and real estate.

The book also consists of a large number of other decisions and fatāwa to help the readers understand the subject of leasing and leasing-ending with ownership in contemporary financial transactions.

Commenting on the launching of the book, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of the IsDB Institute and IsDB Group Chief Economist, said: “This is a very important work in which the author aimed to help readers to get access to the treasure of specialized decisions and fatāwa on leasing. The book is written in a simple and structured way in order to expand the circle of readers to whom it is directed.”

The author of the book, Dr. Rahal Ismail Beladel, said, “This publication and the previous books in the series provide a unique methodical service that consists of the decisions of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, which is considered as the first fatwa authority in the world. The book enriches knowledge in the field of the jurisprudence of Islamic finance and banking transactions.”

The series was first introduced in 2016 with the publication of the first book titled ‘Fatāwa Al-Musharakat’, followed by ‘Fatāwa Al-Mudarabah’ in 2018.

Each book in the series covers one issue of contemporary financial transactions and presents the decisions of the IIFA in an orderly manner as well as explains them with references, and adds the relevant decisions and fatāwa issued by other credible fatwa-issuing institutions.