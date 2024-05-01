Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met on Tuesday with Burkina Faso’s Prime Minister Kyelem de Tambela in Tehran and held talks on the promotion and enhancement of bilateral ties in various fields.

Tambela has traveled to Tehran at the head of a delegation to take part in the 2nd Iran-Africa summit, as well as the exhibition of Iran’s achievements in export capabilities.

Amirabdollahian underlined that the progress achieved in the relations between the two countries has been satisfactory.

He said setting a roadmap for ties, and jointly pursuing the deals struck between Iran and Burkina Faso in trade, industry, science, technology, tourism as well as other fields of mutual interest are of great significance.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso’s premier expressed content over the positive results of his trip and talks with high-ranking Iranian officials.

He said his trip to Tehran was made because of his interest in closely getting to know Iran’s rich civilization and culture, adding it also proves the Burkinabe government’s strong determination to seriously pursue the expansion and boosting of ties with Iran.

Tambela lauded Iran for its progress in various fields, including infrastructure, economy, trade, science, technology, as well as technical and engineering services while maintaining its political independence.