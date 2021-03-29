The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Monday expressed satisfaction with the strategies deployed by the new Service Chiefs to address the current security challenges in the country.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, chairman of NGF and governor of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said governors were also impressed with the synergy among the security agencies.

He said collaboration among the Service Chiefs would lead to more successes in the fight against insurgency.

“The President has taken the right step in changing the leadership of the security services but we never suggested even at the time we were arguing for a change of guard in the leadership, that it was going to be an automatic transformation of the security situation simply on account of that change.

“However, precisely because there has been a change, you can see that there is also a concerted effort, few days ago, all the Service Chiefs came together to issue a statement that they were accountable to the Chief of Defence Staff, that is a very significant position to take.

“Because we know what has been the source of inter-service rivalry in our military, which also affects performance on the field yet, they are supposed to b engaged in the same war against insurgency.

“So, the fact there is unanimity and they are trying to speak with one voice, I think that is a significant step in boosting the morale of their men on the field and the effort that they are taking to go round and audit the equipment and the situation of their men, is going to help to improve the condition of the security services,” he said.

He said the President would send a special request to the National Assembly to secure funds for the procurement of more equipment for the armed forces.

He said the President wants an accelerated action on the request so as to fortify the armed forces in their effort to end insurgency.

The governor also spoke in the herdsmen and farmers crises in some parts of the country, saying efforts are being made to ensure that farmers work on their farms without hindrances to avoid food crisis.

“We are very concerned about that and it was one of the issues that came up in my discussion with the President. For us, there’s no use giving just verbal assurances, farmers need to see concrete action on the ground, dedicated to protecting them in doing their business and that is why majority of our states are very focused on the National Livestock Transformation Plan that would at least confine those who want to graze their cattle to a dedicated space rather than roaming around and destroying crops, leading to conflicts.

“But before that comes to fruition, on a state-by-state basis, we are all working hard and we need a wider strategy to enable us achieve food security because if we don’t make concerted efforts, we will definitely end up with food shortage in the country,” he said.