President Muhammadu Buhari said Monday that the fatal air crash that resulted in the death of Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others has increased the country’s problems.

The president said this when he received a delegation from the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“This is a situation that only God knows when it will happen and it happened at a time when the security situation in the country is a fundamental issue.

“And to loose choice officers has increased our problem but we know what we are in for and we will continue to work hard and pray hard so that God will give us the power to appreciate and apply ourselves to the problem.

“The people who elected us, they know the promises we made within the time…the circumstances which we find ourselves…we will keep on trying and continue to do our best,” he said.

In his remarks, Chairman of NGF and governor of Ekiti state Mr Kayode Fayemi, commiserated with the administration over the death of the officers, saying the incident was deeply felt by the president.

While affirming that the death of the officers was a big blow, Fayemi said the war against insecurity must be won.

“We’ve read your statement and this delegation of governors consider it a duty and as part of our obligation as your representatives to commiserate with you over the loss of your galant officers.

“We know it is an event that has touched you. When we mentioned the necessity for a change of service chiefs, you were determined to get the best set of people, you gave your assurance and the military was beginning to feel the impact.

“We know that this is a major blow and you re unrelenting in your quest/commitment to ensure a peace and security in our country.

It’s unfortunate the losses we have suffered. We only pray God gives both the families and the country the fortitude to bear the loss, pray that God gives our country greater resolve to continue on the path that the late COAS towed.

“For us we must defeat banditry, insurgency and criminality. That’s the mandate you gave them. This should not lead to any retreat or surrender on our part.

“As you have promised, we know that our country will do everything to ensure that the administration will do all to take care of the families of the departed officers. It’s an indication of how protected the active officers would be,” he said.