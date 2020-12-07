President Muhammadu Buhari would on Thursday address a joint session of the National Assembly on efforts by the present administration to address the current security challenges in the country, Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Ms Lauretta Onochie, has said.

Ms Onochie disclosed this on her verified Twitter handle, @Laurestar, on Monday.

“President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020,” she said.

The House of Representatives had last week Tuesday summoned the president to explain the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The decision was a fallout of a motion of urgent national importance moved by the Borno state caucus following killing of 43 rice farmers by insurgents.

The Senate had also asked the president to sack the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff over growing attacks on soft targets by the insurgents.

Last week, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, had a close-door meeting with the president where the latter agreed to appear before the lawmakers.