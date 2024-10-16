The Presidency said Wednesday that the presence of security within the National Assembly (NASS) Complex is for the routine safety and protection of legislators and staff and not to prevent the lawmakers from conducting their official functions as is being speculated in some quarters.

Speaking against the backdrop of alleged impeachment of the President of the Senate Mr Godswill Akpabio, the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Senate Matters Senator Basheer Lado said the senate would continue to function freely and without interference.

He said President Tinubu, in line with his dedication to a harmonious working relationship among the senators, recognises the critical role of the senate in driving legislative progress.

The statement reads: “The attention of this office has been drawn to online reports that security agents have been deployed to prevent senators from carrying out their legislative duties, specifically in relation to an alleged impeachment of the Senate President.

“I wish to categorically state that these reports are baseless and should be disregarded as there is no discord within the rank and file of the senators. The legislative body remains united in its commitment to the advancement of Nigeria’s democracy.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in line with his dedication to a harmonious working relationship among the senators, recognizes the critical role of the senate in driving legislative progress. His Excellency remains committed to ensuring that this collaboration is based on mutual respect, dialogue, and shared goals for peace, progress and prosperity of all Nigerians.

“The senate continues to function freely and without interference, and any security presence within the National Assembly Complex is for the routine safety and protection of legislators and staff. I therefore urge the public to disregard such unfounded publications which could undermine the integrity of the legislature.”