The Chief Imam of Ibrahim Hassan Islamic Foundation and chief missioner of IKHWATUL- ISLAM Society of Nigeria, Sheik Muhammad Yaqub Aliagan, would on Thursday, August 25, 2022, present a new set of Islamic books for primary and secondary schools at the Mosque Hall of University of Lagos,l.

The books are billed to be presented under the chairmanship of the Pro-Chancellor of Summit University .

The national missioner of the Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh (Dr) Ahmad Abdur-Rahman would serve as the guest speaker at the occasion while Professor Musa Ismail and Dr Khadijat Olaniyan Shobowale would review the books.

Eminent guests of honour expected at the event are the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamsat; Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Senator Gbemisola Saraki; the Director of NUSRET, Sayyid Umar Akanoglu; Honourable Rasak Olusola Ajala, and Honourable Otunba Adebayo Olasoju.

Other expected guests are the President of Muslim Ummah South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo; President of IKHWATUL- ISLAM Society of Nigeria, Engr Waheed Olalere; Sheikh Sulaiman Abou Nolla, the Chief Imam of Lagos state; Sheikh Sulaiman Faruq, Grand Mufti of Ilorin; Alhaji Murthada Balogun, a prominent NACOMYO Lagos leader; and Hon. Dr Abdul-Lateef Abdul-Akeem.

Aliagan, who has been an erudite Islamic teacher, consumate academic, prolific writer and firm preacher for more than three decades, brought his over two decades of experience to bear in the content of the books.

Aliagan, a Senior Education Officer at NUSRET, an international educational and cultural company based in Lagos, is a product of Al-Mahadu Al-Diniy, Al-Azhariy (Al-Adaby) Arabic Institute, Ilorin, obtained a bachelor of arts degree in Arabic from Bayero University, Kano, and an M.Ed in Curriculum Studies from the University of Lagos.

The author spoke on his choice of being a teacher, saying mentoring children particularly at the early stage helps in inculcating moral and religious knowledge in them as future leaders.

He said the books are carefully written in line with current Arabic and Islamic Studies Curriculum for primary and secondary schools in Nigeria.