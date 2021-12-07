Nigeria would collaborate with the Republic of Belarus for the mutual benefit of the two countries, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The President spoke Tuesday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience Gen. Victor Sheiman, Special Envoy of President Alexandar Lukashenko of Belarus.

“I’m impressed with the progress you have made as a country. We can benefit a lot from your experiences. I’ve taken note of your capacities, and we will contact you for areas we can collaborate, and work together, especially in agriculture. We have the land, the people, you have the technology, and you will surely hear from us,” he said.

Gen. Sheiman had commended President Buhari for working “for the benefit of Nigerian people,” stressing that it was exactly what President Lukashenko was doing in Belarus.

“We are a stable and friendly country, trying to be self-sufficient in many areas. We can offer a lot of opportunities to Nigerians.

“We will love to cooperate in industry, agriculture, petroleum, refineries, education, joint trading, transport, building of oil and gas pipelines, manufacturing of tyres, tractors, defense equipment, and several others,” he said.

The Special Envoy said his country was fully sufficient in agriculture, and sells surplus food products worth up to $7 billion yearly.

He said Belarus was ready to cooperate with Nigeria in mechanized agriculture, and can also help in the fight against terrorism.