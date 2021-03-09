Nigerian women would continue to have pride of place in the current administration, President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged.

The president said this Tuesday at the State House in Abuja while receiving in audience the Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Mrs Winnie Byanyima.

“Women hold strategic positions in this administration. The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is headed by a woman. The Civil Service of the Federation is headed by a woman. And many others like that. We will continue to do our best to empower our women,” he said.

On infrastructure renewal, the president said the country lost good opportunities, ‘but we can’t continue to cry over spilt milk. We are now doing our best in concert with some developed countries.”

The UNAIDS Executive Director described President Buhari as “a Nigerian and African hero,” stating that exploits by Nigeria in the control of the COVID-19 pandemic and HIV/AIDS are quite commendable.

“I salute your leadership in Nigeria and Africa. It is very robust. I praise you for it,” she said.

She implored Nigeria to be represented at the very highest level during the special meeting on HIV/AIDS by the United Nations in June, stressing that the meeting, which holds every five years, is meant to renew the resolve by the world to eliminate AIDS by 2030.

The Executive Director asked that more women be helped to take part in active politics, saying “Nigeria has great women. I admire this country. Please open more space for them in active politics.”