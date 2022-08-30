The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has condemned the recent trend of assault on police officers and men in uniform, carrying out official and lawful duties in various locations across the nation.

The IGP emphasised that attacks on police officers who are uniformed agents of the state is illegal and an affront on the rule of law.

The IGP warned that attacks on police officers and men in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Nigeria Police Force holds the lives of its personnel sacrosanct.

The IGP also directed all police commands and formations to ensure that individuals who engage in assault on police officers, irrespective of preceding factors, are made to face the full wrath of the law via swift prosecution in courts of competent jurisdiction.

While reiterating the commitment of the NPF to ensuring protection of lives and property, the IGP stressed the importance of according respect to the fundamental rights of police officers and other security operatives, in order to enable them advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens better and maintenance of law and order.