The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and UAE-headquartered Tabarak Investment Capital have signed an insurance policy that will provide greater insurance cover for the export and import of Shariah-compliant goods and services.

The documentary credit insurance policy will apply to the confirmation of Irrevocable Letters of Credit (ILC) by Tabarak Investment Capital in the ICIEC Member States. The policy will cover the commercial and political risks of the issuing banks, thereby enhancing the capacity of Tabarak to expand its trade finance support in the United Arab Emirates.

The approved limit for the policy is $100 million over a 12-month tenure.

The insurance policy was signed by Mr Oussama Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, who praised the partnership’s goal of “fuelling trade finance by giving confidence to banks that commercial and political risks will be covered”.