The newly sworn-in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ms Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has expressed a profound commitment to align with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s foreign policy goals.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after her swearing-in by the president, minister said she would key into the administration’s foreign policy thrust which focuses on 4Ds – democracy, development, demographic engagement and diaspora collaboration.

“We must leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area to harness our economic potentials.

“Nigeria’s youthful demographic — 70% of its population is under 30. This is a huge demographic that we intend to engage actively,” she said.

The minister also highlighted the significant contributions of the Nigerians in the diaspora who remit approximately $22 billion annually. “If we can partner with them and ensure their involvement in our initiatives, it will enhance service delivery for our citizens abroad,” she said.

The minister also expressed her commitment to improve consular services and ensure that Nigerians living overseas feel valued by their government.

Also speaking, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, stressed the need for Nigeria to optimise the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for Nigerian businesses and ensure that the country’s domestic and foreign investments are retained.

“For about the last nine years, I have been working on business climate reforms. We need productive jobs that deliver value for Nigerians,” she said.

The minister also highlighted the importance of aligning trade agendas with monetary and fiscal policies, saying it’s “significant and imperative; we will prioritise these in the short term.”