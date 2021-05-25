The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ahmed Bola Tinubu, said he remains committed to an indivisible and united Nigeria.

Tinubu said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents when he led a delegation to condole with President Muhammadu Buhari over death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers in a plane crash in Kaduna.

The APC chieftain, who was accompanied by the pioneer Interim Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande; former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Alani Akinrinade (Rtd.); and Chief Pius Akinyelure, said Nigeria is a nation and should be preserved that way as productive, peaceful and united.

“We have already made our position clear; that we want a one, united, peaceful, stable country. Productive and promising. Nigeria is not just a rat village, it’s a nation and we want to keep it as one,” he said.

He said the death of the army chief and other military officers was a national tragedy.

“It’s a national loss, it’s demoralising, it’s disheartening, it’s sad, and to rub minds with him too, to see commitment to humanity,” he said.