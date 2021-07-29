The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Usman Alkali Baba has ordered an internal review of the allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against DCP Abba Kyari.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NPF Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly,” the statement said.