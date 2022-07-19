As part of its talent cultivation strategy, Huawei Technologies (Nigeria) Limited is set to host a job fair for Nigerian youths.

The job fair, scheduled to hold on the 3rd of August, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja is intended to attract, qualified candidates for job opportunities in IP technologies, Information Technologies, Channel management, Programming, Data Engineering, Account Management, Delivery Management, Procurement, Channel Sales and others.

This will afford candidates the opportunity to listen and connect to prospective employers. Recruiters would be looking out for Huawei certified applicants, experienced applicants, Interns and graduate trainees. The company says this is also open to NYSC members needing a place of primary assignment.

Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and most populated country with great potentials for development, especially in ICT. The ICT sector is crucial to it’s national growth, a strong tool for sustainable development, increasing productivity and Economic expansion.

The job fair is intended to attract, qualified candidates for job opportunities, in IP technologies, Information Technologies, Channel management, Programming, Data Engineering, Account Management, Delivery Management, Procurement, Channel Sales and others.

Companies in attendance will include Huawei, its partners, customers and contractors. This is one of the profound components of Huawei skills development strategy and the youths are urged to seize the opportunity by ensuring that they market themselves and showcase their potentials.

The Job Fair is an important part of the Huawei talent ecosystem development strategy which aims at developing talents, promoting a favorable business environment and strengthening partnership within the industry.

A key aspect of ICT development in Nigeria is the cultivation of ICT talents in all industries. Looking to bridge the gap between Industry requirements and the Academia, Huawei continually leverages on the technologies, knowledge, experience, and successful practices it has gained over years of operations in the ICT industry to cultivate more high-quality ICT talent. Huawei does this through building sustainable partnership between the Industries, Government and the Academia.

As part of this, Nigeria’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy recently partnered with Huawei towards developing ICT Talents by signing an MOU with the Ministry of Communications and digital economy to train 3,000 students in ICT thereby expanding the digital economy. This is done through different initiatives, one of which is the Huawei ICT Academy which has partnered with over 100 educational institutions in Nigeria, including Ahmadu Bello University, University of Port Harcourt, University of Ibadan, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic and other renowned institutions.