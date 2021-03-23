The race towards the rescue or otherwise of the broken soul of Nigeria is gathering momentum as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is gradually shutting the door against the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) and those naive politicians that are jumping into its sinking ship.

The PDP is practically and consciously engaging through genuine reconciliation strides amongst its members from Ondo to Kano, to Ebonyi, to Borno tp Lagos to Niger, to Ogun and so on.

Appreciation must therefore be extended to the National leadership of our party, while huge commendation must also be extended to the Sen. Bukola Saraki led reconciliation and strategy committee for the great job they are doing. Sometimes in life our attitude determines our altitude, this is what the committee has hugely demonstrated, the right attitude and approach.

The latest in the stream of successful reconciliation efforts is that of Ogun State PDP that has been embroiled in agelong crisis that has caused a lot of electoral misfortunes for the party.

As a proud member of the PDP Ogun State chapter , my joy knew no bounds with the outcome of the reconciliation efforts where a promise of unity, peace and hope of victory are re-established and re-assured .

For our party to return to power at all levels, genuine reconciliation, peace and unity, must prevail. It is better to be a member of the ruling party than to be a leader of the opposition party.

As a result, I want to thank the entire National leadership of the PDP for creating a robust and capacity-filled platform for honest reconciliation.

I also wish to heartily express special gratitude to all the party members in Ogun State and every other states who have endured the brunt of the misunderstanding while it lasted.

The critical stakeholders in Ogun State PDP starting from Hon. Ladi Adebutu and the rest must be highly commended for allowing peace to reign, and for re-sowing seeds of unity.

We must remember that there is no guarantee of electoral victory or political success without peace and tranquillity among the ranks.

Today, the PDP has again demonstrated its can-do spirit , it is my prayers that it remains long lasting. We must prove the critics as cynics wrong, we must never return to our vomits, we must shame those who believe it is not possible.

Finally, may I use this medium to call for genuine reconciliation in the South West and other zones with misunderstanding in our party.

Congratulations to Ogun State PDP !!!