The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has urged civil servants to optimise the use of the Health and Employee Wellness Centre established in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) for improved productivity.

The Head of Service made the call during a one-day sensitization seminar for the Directors of Human Resources Management (HRM) on “Optimising Health and Wellness for Improved Productivity.”

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office (SWO) in the Office, Mr. Mahmud Adam Kambari, the Head of Service stressed the need to address preventable and non-communicable diseases as well as sudden death.

She said that non-communicable diseases have become a global public health challenge, nothing that it is a dark shadow on the health and efficiency of the workforce.

She said the challenge was compounded by stress and sedentary nature of civil service work.

The commitment of the OHCSF to the physical fitness of its workforce was not a mere policy statement but a moral obligation, stressing that the establishment of the Employee Wellness Centre, amongst other initiatives, was to enhancing the health and wellbeing of civil servants.

Also speaking, the Director of Occupational Health Safety and Environment (OHSE) in the OHCSF, DrComfort Adeosun, said the importance of optimising health and wellness for improved productivity cannot be over emphasized in the public service because employees’ well-being remains critical to the success of every organization.

He said the performance of an organisation is driven by human resources and if it is not well with the soul, mind and body, productivity cannot be achieved.