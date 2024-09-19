The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has solicited the cooperation of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) to drive the implementation of the ongoing reforms under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP-25).

The Head of Service made the call when she received management of CIPM led by the president and chairman of the Governing Council, Malam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, in her office in Abuja.

While highlighting the reforms’ importance, the Head of Service said the federal government was determined to fast-track their implementation and would cherish more collaboration and partnership with the CIPM.

The Head of Service identified the areas of collaboration, such as capacity-building and talent management.

She also spoke about establishing War Rooms to address each of the six pillars and enablers of the reform plan.

She said the war rooms are expected to tackle each pillar’s challenges and help accelerate the reforms.

“The war room is the traction we want to bring to bear in accelerating the reforms,” she said.

While congratulating the Head of Service for her well-deserved appointment, the president of CIPM, Malam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, said the institute was committed to collaborating with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, given its importance to national development.