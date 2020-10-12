The Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire has said that the rate of COVID-19 infection among health workers has continued to reduce.

Speaking at a joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday, the minister said more cases are being successfully treated and discharged.

The minister, who was represented by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, said patients with the current 7,416 active cases of the virus were receiving treatment either at home or in a care facility.

He said the federal government would continue to improve responses to build on the gains that have been made in controlling the pandemic.

“Our response remains to build around our strategy of trace, test, isolate and treat. In this regard, training of health workers is ongoing across the country on infection prevention and control, contact tracing and case management.

“The result of this is that the rate of infection among health workers has reduced and more cases are being successfully treated and discharged,” he said.

He said in the past 24 hours, Nigeria recorded 163 new COVID-19 cases in 12 states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 60,266 out of the 554,006 persons tested so far.

The minister said 51,735 cases have been discharged and 1,115 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“There are 7,416 active cases most of which are currently receiving treatment either at home in a care facility. We constantly remind ourselves that this is a new virus and there is a lot to be learnt,” he said.

He said government would continue to share its experiences and learn from the experience of other countries.