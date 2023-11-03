The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11, 2023 election in Kogi state Mr Usman Ododo said Thursday that the victory of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Court of Appeal would not affect the chances of the party.

Ododi said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after receiving the party’s gubernatorial flag from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“Well, going by your question, the victory of Natasha does not in any way have effect on Kogi gubernatorial election come November 11, 2023. I think what he was saying is just the fear of defeat.

“I want to let you know I was born and brought up in Kogi State. I schooled in Kogi State, I have been in the service of Kogi State for over 7 years as auditor-general for local government, that brought me into close and direct contacts with the people at the grassroots and financial level for development.

“As I am talking to you, APC in Kogi State doesn’t have any opposition. They are no match: What we are waiting for is the day for us to announce our victory, they know that,” he said.