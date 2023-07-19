Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Wednesday visited the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

The governor congratulated the CDS on his appointment, and commended the armed forces of Nigeria for providing adequate security in Nasarawa state.

He said with the discovery of litenum deposits in the state, there was the need to avoid the Zamfara state experience by being proactive on the security challenges the discovery would pose.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa thanked the governor for his support to the military and the developmental initiatives for the state.

He assured the governor of the continuous support of the military in Nasarawa state being strategically close to the Federal Capital Territory.

The Chief of Defence Staff also stressed the need for the authorities to put all the necessary regulatory control on mining activities in the state to forestall security breaches.

He said there was the need to be proactive in ensuring that peace is maintained in Nasarawa state.