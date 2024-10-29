Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for a stronger collaboration between government and the media in carrying out their shared responsibility for Nigeria’s national development.

Speaking on Tuesday when the leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Vice President pledged government’s support to ensure the sustainability of the fourth estate of the realm.

The Vice President made a strong case for a balanced partnership between government and the media to drive national unity and economic growth.

He said the time has come to prioritise governance over political considerations.

“Let us work together for the nation. What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. We are now in the period of governance and not politics,” he said.

The Vice President acknowledged the economic challenges confronting the media and pledged government’s support to sustain quality journalism.

“My heart bleeds for the Nigerian media because of the dwindling economic fortunes they face. Be rest assured that we will do whatever it takes to support the media in continuing their work,” he said.

He urged the editors to maintain their role of a watchdog, while supporting national development.

“When we do good, please commend us. When we are going astray, guide us because we have to salvage this nation; not for our own sake but for the sake of our children and grandchildren,” he said.

Responding, the president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Eze Anaba, lauded the Vice President’s commitment to transparent governance, particularly in explaining government’s economic policies as Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC).

“You have been prolific in talking about the state of the economy in your responsibility as the Chairman of the National Economic Council,” he said.

He emphasised the media’s readiness to partner with the government, while maintaining its independence.

The NGE President also announced that the 20th Edition of the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) is scheduled to take place in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, from November 7 to November 9, 2024.