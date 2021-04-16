Hell’s Kitchen is a brand new online slot game from NetEnt. The game comes with some really great graphics and animations. You will be able to play the game on a 5×3 reel grid. As you would expect, there are a lot of food symbols in the game.

The game, having been named after Gordon Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen, features symbols such as burgers, drinks, and of course, Ramsey himself. We also love that the game comes with some bonus features that are there to definitely boost your winnings. Some of the features are discussed below.

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Slot Bonus Features

In order to increase your chances of winning, the game offers various bonus features, which include:

Free Spins

In the free spins feature, you will get to play with the Ramsey Wild feature, where you will get between 5 – 7 wild symbols. These will appear in random positions, and you will definitely be entertained by the animations.

Team Challenge Free Spins

If you are lucky enough and manage to land 3 or more scatters on the reels, this feature will be activated. During the base game, the scatter symbols appear on reels 1, 2, 4, and 5. Getting 3 scatters means you will get 10 free spins while getting 4 scatters means you will get 15 free spins and stand chance to win big.

When the feature is activated, you must choose a team to play with. As the feature plays out, you get to play with some special symbols and multipliers as well.

Gordon’s Bonus Game

The exciting thing is that when this feature ends, you will be awarded wins from all the two teams. If your previously chosen team is the one that wins more money, then you will activate Gordon’s Bonus Game, in which you get a pick-me bonus. 15 menus will be presented on the screen and you must make your choice, revealing a multiplier for your wins.