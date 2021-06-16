World leaders and representatives from governments, workers’ and employers’ organizations will speak at the virtual International Labour Conference World of Work Summit that will take place 17–19 June.

The Summit will focus on the response to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the world of work and the action required to build a better future of work.

On 17 June at 11:00 GMT (13:00 CEST), the first day of the Summit will hear video addresses from Pope Francis, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, and the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa and US President Joe Biden (in order of appearance).

The high-level addresses will be followed by a conversation between the ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, the Secretary-General of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), Roberto Suárez Santos, and the General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), Sharan Burrow.

The addresses and following conversation can be watched LIVE on www.ilo.org/ilclive , where the recordings of the speeches can be accessed, downloaded and shared shortly after the session is finished.

On the second day of the Summit , 18 June, there will be a moderated panel discussion with Labour Ministers from Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, Portugal and Sri Lanka. Also taking part will be the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Mahmoud Mohieldin, as well as representatives of workers’ and employers’ organizations.

Panellists will discuss responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and what has been revealed about the deep-seated problems of the labour market. They will also look at the challenges to multilateralism and the key areas on which action is needed to build a world of work with decent work and social justice for all.

The panel discussion will begin at 11:00 GMT (13:00 CEST) and can be watched LIVE on www.ilo.org/ilclive.