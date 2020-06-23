President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

In a telephone call, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he has directed full investigation into the incident.

Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested, and would be arraigned in court, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said in a statement in Abuja.