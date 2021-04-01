…Says 51 million enrolled so far

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, said Thursday that obtaining National Identification Number (NIN) by Nigerians and residents is mandatory as stipulated by law.

Addressing State House correspondents in Abuja, the minister said it is a criminal offense in Nigeria to carry out business activities without acquiring the National Identification Number.

He said the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007 prohibits opening of bank individual or personal bank account, obtaining passports and purchase of land and other security without NIN.

He said those who are yet to obtain the National Identification Number risk jail term or fine or both.

He said while obtaining a SIM card is optional, obtaining National Identification Number is based on the provisions of section 27 of the NIMC Act 2007.

“The NIMC Act clause 27 states that you need the NIN number for opening bank account, for insurance, land transactions, voters registration, drivers licenses. So, it is an offense to transact any business activity without first having your NIN,” he said.

He said the number of enrollment centres for the National Identification Number has doubled while the number of computers fir the exercise has doubled.