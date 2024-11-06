The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Gwabin Musa has expressed sorrow over the passing away of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, after a brief illness.

The conveyed condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, family of the late General Lagbaja and all Nigerians over this sad loss.

He described the deceased as a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled.

He said the death of the Chief of Army of Staff was a tremendous loss not only to his family, the Armed Forces but also to the entire nation and humanity.

“Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the AFN and the national defence security landscape,” he said.

He emphasised that the armed forces and the nation would deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Recalling General Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, the CDS acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He said enduring dedication and achievements would forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.

He prayed for almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief.

Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2024, Lagbaja demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country.

His contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.