President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Paris, France, assured investors that investment in gas remains a top priority for the country, considering the huge benefits in terms of returns and utility. Receiving the Chief Executive Officer of Total, Patrick Pouyanne, President Buhari noted that Nigeria had made huge investments in gas, and will continue to create enabling opportunities for expansion, while looking at improving alternatives for renewable energy. The President said Nigeria remains mindful of the target of zero emission by 2060, and had already started putting in place necessary natural structures that will ensure balance and safety for citizens and the global community. In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Total said the French company had been greatly encouraged by the interest and support for investors in the country, and would continue to explore and pursue opportunities of mutual interest. Pouyanne noted that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) led by Mele Kyari had provided a strong support base and partnership for growth, assuring the President that investments in the gas sector will be sustained, with consideration for renewable energy.