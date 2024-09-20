The Chief of Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has led the service chiefs to commensirate with Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai Al-Amin El Kanemi, over the recent flooding that ravaged Maiduguri, the state capital.

Speaking at the Government House Maiduguri, the CDS sympathised with the government and people of Borno state over the unfortunate flooding.

According to him, the flooding was unpredictable, therefore, very difficult to mitigate.

The CDS assured the governor that members of the military would continue to support the state to ensure it addresses all issues that might arise as a result of the flooding.

In his response, Governor Babagana Zulum expressed lappreciation to the military for its support to the people of the state in these trying moments.

He commended the CDS for personally coming to Borno along with service chiefs to sympathise with the state over the severe floodings that consumed the state.

“Without the support of the military, by now we would have lost more lives,” he said.

The governor also commended the military for restoring peace and stability in the state, stressing that the security situation in the state has improved by over 90 pe rcent.

At the palace of the Shehu of Borno, the CDS said: “We are here to offer our prayers to the soul of the departed while commisurating with those who lost means of their livelihood.”

He thanked the Shehu for his fatherly prayers as he assured the monarch that Borno is his home.

Responding, the Shehu of Borno thanked the CDS and his entourage for doing so much for Maiduguri.

He said the Theater Commander and his team were unrelenting in providing assistance to the victims of the flooding.

The CDS was accompanied to Maiduguri by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; representative of the Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Defence Intelligence.