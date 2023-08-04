The First Lady Mrs Oluremi Tinubu Thursday paid a courtesy visit on the former President Mohammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura,

Katsina state.

The First Lady, who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President Hajia Nana Shettima said the visit was to check on the former president and thank him for the fatherly support.

She prayed for long life, good health and more support from the former President not only for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but Nigeria as a whole.

In his remarks, the former president expressed appreciation for the visit, saying it was remarkable.

“As you can all see, she came to check up on me and see that I am doing okay,“ he said.

Others who accompanied the First Lady were the wife of Katsina State Governor Hajia Dikko Radda and the wife of the Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Hajia Nasir Daura among other APC women chieftains in the state.