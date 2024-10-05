First Lady Mrs Oluremi Tinubu Friday paid a condolence visit to pays condolence visit to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state over the death of his wife, Patience Umo Eno.

Speaking at the Governor’s Lodge, Uyo, the First Lady described the deceased as a peaceful and God-fearing woman.

She said the deceased served her people and finished her course well.

“Politics aside, we are all Nigerians and one of the things I thank God for is when we meet people, we should show love and care.

“I want to thank God that despite her short time in life she finished her course. God will comfort you the husband, comfort you the children. I will always be here for you,” she said.

Governor Umo Eno commended the First Lady for being a true mother to all, stressing that party affiliation does not cross her mind when dealing with people

The governor described his late wife as his greatest partner and promised to sustain the activities of the First Lady’s office in the state.

The First Lady was accompanied by the wife of Vice President Hajiya Nana Shettima and wives of the leadership of the National Assembly and some governors.