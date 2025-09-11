Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has launched the RHI Green Nigeria Challenge, a nationwide competition designed to mobilise households, communities, and states in tree planting and environmental sanitation.

Unveiling the initiative during the quarterly meeting with wives of state governors and RHI coordinators, the First Lady said the project, themed “Go Green Today for a Greener Tomorrow,” seeks to foster a culture of environmental responsibility across the country.

The competition features three prize categories: N20 million for the best-performing household, N50 million for the best community, and N100 million for the best state.

At the event, Enugu State was recognised as the Model Green State and received the N100 million grand prize.

“They earned it. It’s not only in planting trees, but also in environmental cleanliness. If you go to Enugu, the state is clean,” she said.

She commended the proactive leadership of the state government,stressing that quick responses to sanitation issues have set Enugu apart as a model for others.