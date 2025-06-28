The First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu Friday hosted visiting African First Ladies on the sideline of the 32nd Annual Meeting of the AFREXIM Bank.

The event, held at the Nike Art Gallery in Abuja, featured dance, fashion shows and art exhibitions.

Speaking at the event, the First Lady applauded the potential of arts to strengthen the bond of unity on the continent.

She said Nigeria’s diverse culture, tribe and tradition are among its many strengths.

The First Lady led the visiting spouses of the African leaders on an excursion of Nigerian designer stalls.