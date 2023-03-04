The Niger State Commissioner for Finance has congratulated the winner of the 2023 Niger North Senatorial election, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Reacting to the results just announced by the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the commissioner said he was optimistic that the people of Niger North Senatorial District in particular and the Senate in general would gain a great deal from Governor Sani Bello’s depth of knowledge, skills and experience.

“I, Usman Muhammad Tinau, the Commissioner for Finance, on behalf of myself, the management and staff of Niger State Ministry of Finance, congratulates our amicable leader, His Excellency Dr Abubakar Sani Bello for his victory at the just concluded Senatorial election.

“His victory is undeniably proof of the people of Niger North having faith and confidence in him as a visionary leader who will work to fulfill their hope and effectively represent them and the state in general at the National level.

“I have no doubt that the Senate will gain a great deal from your depth of knowledge, skills and experience as exemplified by the leadership traits exhibited in leading the good people of Niger State,” he said.

He prayed that the almighty Allah would continue to bless the Senator-elect with good health, strength, wisdom and grace to serve as a true representative of the people.