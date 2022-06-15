FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated all 32 nations on their qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

President Infantino was on hand in Doha this week for the two intercontinental play-offs and the completion of qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

The 32-strong field was finalised on Tuesday with Costa Rica defeating New Zealand at the Al Rayyan stadium.

Twenty-four hours earlier Australia outlasted Peru with a penalty shoot-out victory at the same venue.

“So now we know the 32 countries who qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” said the FIFA President. “Congratulations to all of you and of course welcome to the fans of the 32 countries, but to fans from all over the world to Doha in November and December of this year in a few months time to celebrate football, to live together the greatest show on earth and the best World Cup ever.”

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will kick off on 21 November, with four matches. Senegal and The Netherlands have the honour of playing in the opening game. Later the same day, England will take on IR Iran, hosts Qatar will face Ecuador, and USA’s match against Wales will conclude Day 1. The 64th and final match will be played at Lusail Stadium, on 18 December.

The full match centre can be found here (https://fifa.fans/3mRyxkQ).

Ticketing information, can be found here (www.FIFA.com/tickets).