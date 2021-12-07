Sharing the magic of football with the entire world: “FIFA World Football Museum” becomes “FIFA Museum” with immediate effect to focus on celebrating and safeguarding football heritage and culture globally. The new brand identity, including its logo and colours have been designed to emphasize the close relationship between the museum and the world’s football governing body and its role as FIFA’s passionate, inspiring cultural institution in Zurich and abroad.

The two main elements of the new FIFA Museumbrand are the ‘time wheel’ and the ‘center field of a football pitch’. This reflects the idea that every game has a beginning, every story has a start and every moment can last forever. But time does not just move forward, it moves around us. As FIFA’s dynamic platform, the museum, its exhibitions, as well as its cultural and educational programs, will not only focus history of football, but will also look at the present and into the future, exploring the global phenomenon of football culture.

Safeguarding football heritage, culture

“This rebranding is a big milestone! It opens a new chapter for the important cultural work of the FIFA Museumon a global level,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura. “We are looking forward to supporting the further development of this institution in their efforts to safeguard football heritage and culture for the game, for the fans and for the FIFA member associations.”

FIFA Museum Managing Director Marco Fazzone adds: “We are very happy to unveil our new name and logo today. Six weeks after welcoming cultural representatives from more than 60 FIFA member associations to our second international FIFA Museum Conference, we can now show our new brand to the world. It is a brand that perfectly reflects our identity as a responsible institution, which represents the excitement and love for the game and reaches out to fans across the globe with engaging, educational content about the football’s heritage and culture.”