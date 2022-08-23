The federal government has called on companies and other employers of labour to comply with the provisions of the Factories Act, 2004 and other Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) laws and regulations, to guard against hazards in workplaces.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, made the call when he led a team from the ministry to inspect some companies in Ilorin, Kwara State, to assess their level of compliance with the provisions of the Factories Act and other national and international laws regarding Occupational Safety and Health.

Keyamo, who was represented by the Director of Occupational Safety and Health, Mrs Lauretta Adogu, said government promotes occupational safety and health through monitoring, inspection, and accident investigation in workplaces, aimed at preventing accidents, hazards, injuries, and diseases at work.

He said government’s activities in promoting occupational safety and health are guided by international and regional laws, national laws and policies, as well as ILO Conventions, especially Conventions 155 and 187, which are now fundamental Conventions, and which principles must be compulsorily respected and promoted by all member states of the organisation.

He urged the organisations to adhere to the provisions of national laws and policies, as well as international laws and regulations on occupational safety and health.

The minister also enjoined the companies to align their organizational policies with the National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health and the National Workplace Policy on HIV/AIDS.

The inspected companies include Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Tuyil Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Outspan Nigeria Limited, OFI, and International Tobacco Company.

The management of the companies pledged to keep adhering to the provisions of the various National laws and Policies, as well as international laws on Occupational Safety and Health.