…Inaugurates boards of 3 agencies

The federal government has directed the newly inaugurated chairman and members of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation And Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to drive the necessary process to mobilize funds from the non-oil sector.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the charge after the inauguration of the boards of Federal Character Commission (FCC), the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) and the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation And Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the ceremony which had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahma of Kwara state, the Chief of Staff Professor Ibrahim Gambari in attendance,the SGF said president urged members of the boards of the three commissions to take their constitutional responsibilities seriously so that the administration would deliver on its Next Level agenda to the Nigerian people.

“Basically, they have some constitutional responsibilities because all these commissions are mentioned in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and so that presupposes that already the constitution has provided for them a mandate. More especially as we are notching towards the end of the President’s tenure.

“We have just spent a year and we have three years to go but there are so many things that we want them to begin to do in terms of reenergizing the system.

“The Federal Character Commission particularly has the responsibilities in the constitution which is very fundamental to ensure equitable distribution of not only offices but even of amenities and benefits and welfare to the people of the country.

“The Revenue Mobilization, Allocation And Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), is very critical, particularly now that we have very serious shortfall in our earnings. The essence of the revenue mobilization is to look at the non-oil sector particularly in terms of mobilizing revenue for the country. I believe that now that they have full compliment of their membership, they should be able to give it the necessary drive.

“The Federal Character Commission (FCC), is an institution that has the responsibility of looking at the federal civil service in terms of employment, promotion, capacity and we need a new civil service to take us to the next level,” he said.

Members of RMAFC sworn-in are Ahmed Yusuf from Taraba state, Bello Wamakko from Sokoto state, Oladele Gboyega from Osun state, Adamu Dibai from Borno state, Alfred Egba from Bayelsa state and Hajiya Salamatu Bala from Adamawa state.

The president swore-in Muheeda Dankaka as the Chairperson of the FCC and 36 other members of the board including Henry Ogbulogo (Abia), Salihu Bello (Adamawa), Dorah Daniel (Akwa-Ibom), Ibeabuchi Uche, (Anambra), Mohammed Tijjani, (Bauchi), Tonye Okio (Bayelsa) and Silas Macikpah (Benue).

Others are Abba Ali Monguno (Borno), Nsor Atamgba (Cross River), Alims Agoda (Delta), Tobias Chukuemeka (Ebonyi), Imuetinyan Festus (Edo), Sesan Fatoba (Ekiti), Ginika Tor (Enugu). Hamza Mohammed (Gombe), Diogu Uche, (Imo) and Lawan Ya’u Roni (Jigawa).

Also sworn-in were Hadiza Muazu (Kaduna), Mohammed Na’iya (Kano), Lawal Garba (Katsina), Abubakar Atiku Bunu (Kebbi), Idris Bello (Kogi), Are Bolaji (Lagos), Nasir Isa Kwarra (Nasarawa), and Suleiman Barau (Niger).

Others include Abiodun Akinlade (Ogun), Olufemi Omosanya (Ondo), Adeoye Olalekan (Osun) Adeniyi Olowofela (Oyo), Stephen Jings (Plateau), Wokocha Augustine (Rivers), Abdullahi Tafida (Sokoto), Alhaji Armaya’u Abubakar (Taraba), Jibril Maigari (Yobe), Sani Garba (Zamfara) and Adamu Sidi-Ali (Federal Capital Territory)

For the Federal Civil Service Commission, two members were sworn-in. They are Dr Jonah Madugu from Plateau state (Representing Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States) and Dr Fredrick Ekwem from Imo state (Representing Imo and Abia States).