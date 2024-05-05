…Commissions Koton Karfe flood control project in Kogi state

The federal government has reiterated its commitment to address root causes of ecological challenges across the country to safeguard lives and properties.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, while commissioning the Koton Karfe Flood Control Project in Kogi state, assured Nigerians of robust welfare under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the federal government was taking proactive measures to mitigate occurrences of flood disaster and other related ecological problems through its intervention.

He said the flood control project was part of government’s efforts to forestall the recurrence of the 2022 flood with its attendant loss of properties and hardship on the people of Koton Karfe and its environs.

“The 2022 floods, which ravaged various parts of the country, including Koton Karfe, resulted in untold human suffering and economic disruption. The repercussions of this disaster were felt far and wide, affecting not only the residents of this community but also disrupting vital routes that connect different regions of our country.

“It was in the light of these pressing realities that the Federal Government through N-HYPPADEC took decisive action to address the root causes of flooding and mitigate its impact here in Kogi and other states where the Commission operates. The construction of the Koton Karfe Flood Control Project stands as a testament to Mr. President’s resolve to ameliorate the sufferings of the people it is meant to serve,” he said.

The SGF, who was represented by the Director, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), commended the commitment of the National Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) for the prompt execution of the project.

He urged the commission to replicate same gesture in other flood-prone communities across the country.

The SGF also called on the host community to actively participate in the maintenance and upkeep of the infrastructure, and to remain vigilant and proactive in ensuring that the flood control measures remain effective and operational.

Also speaking, the governor of Kogi state Mr Ahmed Usman Ododo expressed gratitude to the federal government for its intervention projects which have ameliorated the plights of the people of the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Salifu Joel Oyibo, acknowledged federal government’s intervention efforts in addressing ecological problems in Lokoja, Ankpa, Okene, among others.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the National Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, said the commission, through its comprehensive flood control mechanism, was able to identify the root cause of the perennial flooding that has been ravaging the community, assuring that the project would put pay to the recurring incidence of flooding in the affected community.