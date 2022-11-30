The federal government has approved 14-day paternity leave for male civil servants with effect from November 25, 2022.

This was contained in a circular issued in Abuja by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

She said the leave was in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 2021.

The circular reads: “Government has also approved Paternity Leave for serving male officers whose spouse delivers a baby. The period of the leave shall be fourteen working days. The leave shall not be more than once in two years, and for a maximum of four children.

“Where the family of a male officer adopts a child under four months old, the officer will similarly enjoy Paternity Leave for a period of fourteen working days.”

According to the circular, request for paternity leave must be accompanied by the Expected Date of Delivery’s (EDD) report of the officer’s wife or evidence of approval of the adoption of the child b relevant government agencies.