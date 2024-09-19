The federal government Thursday inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee for the 2024 Independence Day Celebration scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The committee, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, was tasked with the responsibility of planning, organising and executing all approved activities line up to commemorate the sacrifices of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

The committee comprises National Security Advise, Minister Budget and Economic Planning, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Minister of Interior, Minister Foreign Affairs, Minister of the FCT, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Event.

Others are the Inspector-General of Police, Director-Generale of State Security Service, Commandant of Guards Brigad, Permanent Secretary (General Services) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Permanent Secretaryof Ministry of Health and the Permanent Secretary (Political and Economic Affairs) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

While inaugurating the committee, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, said the 64th independence anniversary celebration would be low-keyed to reflect the trying times the nation is undergoing.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, the SGF said the event would afford the government the opportunity to showcase to Nigerians its scorecard recorded within the short period in office.

to reposition Nigeria through its reform initiatives to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Activities lineup for the celebration include a World Press Conference on Thursday, September 26, 2024; Juma’at Service on Friday, September 27, 2024; Church Service on Sunday, September 29, 2024; Presidential Broadcast and 64th Independence Day Parade on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.