The federal government is implementing a wide range of policies and programmes to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians, President Bola Ahmed Bola Tinubu said in Abuja Tuesday.

The president said Tuesday this in a nationwide broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day anniversary.

“The central concern of our people today is the high cost of living, especially food costs. This concern is shared by many around the globe as prices and the cost of living continue to rise worldwide.

“My fellow Nigerians, be assured that we are implementing many measures to reduce the cost of living here at home.

“I commend the Governors particularly, in Kebbi, Niger, Jigawa, Kwara, Nasarawa, and the Southwest Governors that have embraced our agricultural production programme. I urge other states to join the Federal Government in investing in mechanised farming.

“We are playing our part by supplying fertilizer and making tractors and other farm equipment available. Last week, the Federal Executive Council approved establishing a local assembly plant for 2000 John Deere tractors, combine harvesters, disc riders, bottom ploughs and other farm equipment. The plant has a completion time of six months,” he said.

The president said his administration’s energy transition programme was on course.

He said the federal government was expanding the adoption of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas for mass transit with private sector players.

He said the federal government was ready to assist the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in acquiring CNG buses for cheaper public transportation.