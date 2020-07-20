The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan said Monday that the federal government has not extended the tenure of any civil servant.

A statement issued by the Director of Information in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, said a purported circular on the extension is fake.

The statement reads: “Members of the public are to note that the content of the circular is fake, incorrect and did not originate from the Office of the Head of Service.

“The letter head used for the circular “roll -over service for those due to retire within the COVID-19 era in 2020”and dated 13th July, 2020 is not the letter- head of the OHSF, the outline of the entire circular, from the distribution list to arrangement of the sections including the grammar is completely out of sync with the way and manner circulars are issued in the office.

“Furthermore, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management, Office of the Head of Service at no time issued or signed any such letter.

“Dr. Yemi –Esan therefore implored Public Servants and the public to always visit the Office website: www.ohcsf.gov.ng regularly to cross – check circulars and other information emanating from the office for authenticity.

“The information on the website include circulars issued by the office, reports on events and upcoming events among others members of the public especially those in the health agencies are therefore called upon to note and disregard the content of the circular in order not to fall victims of its perpetrators.”